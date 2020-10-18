DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.