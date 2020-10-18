DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 16,465 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 42.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OneMain by 363.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OneMain by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

NYSE:OMF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

