DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 9,870 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

