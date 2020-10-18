Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $229.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

