DA Davidson Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $600.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $460.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

