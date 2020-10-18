D. Scott Neal Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

