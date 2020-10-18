D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,059.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.