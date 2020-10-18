D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 137,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $3,265,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

