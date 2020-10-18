Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

