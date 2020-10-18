Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 761.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of CFR opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

