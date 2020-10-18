CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) versus Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CUI Global and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.83%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Avnet.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86% Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $23.49 million 0.87 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.53 Avnet $17.63 billion 0.16 -$31.08 million $1.54 18.64

CUI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avnet beats CUI Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

