CubeSmart Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $34.28 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,305,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 292,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

