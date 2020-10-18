CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,580,000 after purchasing an additional 885,854 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

