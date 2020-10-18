CryCash (CRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $248.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryCash has a market cap of $210,277.03 and approximately $248.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003514 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,809,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

