Critical Review: CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -114.95% -86.12% Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.58 million 28.60 -$8.88 million ($1,047.00) -0.01

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

