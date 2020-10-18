Critical Contrast: Chaparral Energy (CHAPQ) versus Its Rivals

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS: CHAPQ) is one of 232 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chaparral Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chaparral Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy Competitors 2704 9939 13497 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 79.59%. Given Chaparral Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million -$468.95 million 0.08 Chaparral Energy Competitors $8.46 billion $416.99 million 6.43

Chaparral Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% Chaparral Energy Competitors -95.19% 42.00% -0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chaparral Energy competitors beat Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

