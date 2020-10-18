Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR:1COV opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.51. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

