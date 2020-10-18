Country Trust Bank Sells 956 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after buying an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

