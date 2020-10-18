Country Trust Bank Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after buying an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

