Country Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 100 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

DIA stock opened at $285.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

