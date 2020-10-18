Country Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.