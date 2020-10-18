Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

