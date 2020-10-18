Country Trust Bank Has $511,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.