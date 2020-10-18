Country Trust Bank Has $32.21 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

