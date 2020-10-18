Country Trust Bank Has $112,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.