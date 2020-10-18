Country Trust Bank Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,332.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

