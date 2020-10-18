Country Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

