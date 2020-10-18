Country Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after purchasing an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,506,000 after purchasing an additional 402,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

