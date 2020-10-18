Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $435.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $321.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.54.

COST opened at $381.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.70. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

