Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

