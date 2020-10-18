CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 77.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $928.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

