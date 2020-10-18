Contrasting Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset (NASDAQ:ANH)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.45 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 2.19 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.34% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anworth Mortgage Asset has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Anworth Mortgage Asset’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anworth Mortgage Asset is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anworth Mortgage Asset beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

