Contrasting Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) & Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outfront Media and Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.11 $140.10 million $2.33 5.90 Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 1.03 $18.70 million $1.85 3.89

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outfront Media and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Outfront Media currently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 2.03% 2.96% 0.57% Chatham Lodging Trust -18.82% -6.11% -3.18%

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

