Contrasting Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) & Nordson (OTCMKTS:NDSN)

Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Integrated Environmental Technologies alerts:

Integrated Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordson $2.19 billion 5.52 $337.09 million $5.87 35.53

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Integrated Environmental Technologies and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nordson has a consensus target price of $193.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05%

Summary

Nordson beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.