Contrasting Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) & National HealthCare (NASDAQ:NHC)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) and National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and National HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.11 -$20.00 million N/A N/A National HealthCare $996.38 million 0.98 $68.21 million N/A N/A

National HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Star Senior Living.

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National HealthCare has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Five Star Senior Living and National HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than National HealthCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and National HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73% National HealthCare 3.41% 7.76% 4.59%

Summary

National HealthCare beats Five Star Senior Living on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 268 senior living communities consisting of 31,285 living units comprising 257 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 30,021 living units, and 11 SNFs with 1,264 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care, Inc. and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also owns, leases, and manages independent living facilities that provide specially designed residential units for the active and ambulatory elderly, as well as offers various ancillary services for its residents, including restaurants, activity rooms, and social areas. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,513 licensed beds; 25 assisted living facilities; 5 independent living facilities; 35 homecare programs; and 4 pharmacy locations. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

