Contrasting Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.68 $681.07 million $1.62 11.79 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.01 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 8 8 0 2.33 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.98% 12.85% 6.22% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

