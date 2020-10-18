Contrasting Ashford (AINC) and The Competition

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ashford to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ashford alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Ashford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 253 668 850 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Ashford’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -63.35% -79.08% -11.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.81 Ashford Competitors $1.55 billion $102.66 million 21.85

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.35, meaning that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.