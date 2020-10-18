Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.