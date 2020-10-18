Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.