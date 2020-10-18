CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

