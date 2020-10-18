CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $2.99 on Thursday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.