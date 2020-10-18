Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) & Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Financial Comparison

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust -27.70% -15.55% -4.95% Alexander’s 22.43% 19.61% 3.59%

Condor Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Condor Hospitality Trust and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $280.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Condor Hospitality Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust $61.05 million 0.43 -$5.05 million $0.94 2.33 Alexander’s $226.35 million 5.51 $60.08 million $19.47 12.53

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust. Condor Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Condor Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

