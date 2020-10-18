Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Competitors

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.70% 3.94% 1.35%

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.01 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 12.72

Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 435 975 1043 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations competitors beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

