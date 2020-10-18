Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €39.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGO. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.55 ($40.65).

Shares of SGO opened at €36.73 ($43.21) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.57 and its 200-day moving average is €30.67. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

