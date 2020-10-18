Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 78,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 71,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.