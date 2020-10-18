Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

