Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RFI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 57.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

