Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RFI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
