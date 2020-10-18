Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Research Coverage Started at WBB Securities

WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cohbar in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Cohbar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohbar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohbar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cohbar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Cohbar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

