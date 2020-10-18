Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $254.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $295.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 240.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

