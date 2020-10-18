Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,147,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,960.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 121,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

